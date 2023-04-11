Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.