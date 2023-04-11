Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
