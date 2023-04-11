Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

