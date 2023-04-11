Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,071 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Fiserv worth $182,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

