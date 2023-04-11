Berger Financial Group Inc Has $410,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,230,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 581.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

