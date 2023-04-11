Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,145.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

