VitalStone Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

