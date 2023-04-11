Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,154 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ICLN stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

