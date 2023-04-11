Concord Wealth Partners Invests $209,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $228.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

