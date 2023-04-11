5,792 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.
Shares of GM opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
