James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

