Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.