Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

