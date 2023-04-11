Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

