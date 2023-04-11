Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,556 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $264.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.18.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.