1,604 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $452.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

