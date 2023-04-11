Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $238.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $242.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.41 and a 200 day moving average of $219.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

