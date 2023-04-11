Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Position Cut by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $761.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.28%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

