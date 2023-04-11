Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 299 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,059 shares of company stock worth $9,168,193. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

