Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 135 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.87.

Insider Activity

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.