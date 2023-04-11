Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 3,116.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

