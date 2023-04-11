Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,454 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

