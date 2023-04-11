Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

