MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 269,319 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

