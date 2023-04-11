City Holding Co. Sells 1,808 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

City Holding Co. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

