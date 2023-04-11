Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

