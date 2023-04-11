Human Investing LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $291.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.21.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

