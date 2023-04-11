J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $291.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $294.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.14 and its 200 day moving average is $304.21.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

