The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $291.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $294.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

