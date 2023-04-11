The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD opened at $291.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

