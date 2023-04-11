McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.