Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $699,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.15% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.14). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

