Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 304 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $681.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

