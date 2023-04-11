NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is WD Rutherford LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

