Kendall Capital Management Raises Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

