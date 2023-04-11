Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Saturday, April 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of BKR opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

