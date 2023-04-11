Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

