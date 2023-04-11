Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

