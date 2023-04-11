Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.60–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.53 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.24) EPS.
Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
