Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.60–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.53 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.24) EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 116,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

