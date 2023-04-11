Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.46 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.
CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
