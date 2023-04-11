Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.46 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.60–$0.60 EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $230.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

