Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 234,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,759,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,507,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

