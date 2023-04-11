Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

