Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 390 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

