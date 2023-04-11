1,274 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

