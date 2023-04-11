Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $134.02 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

