Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Decreased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,525 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 651,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

