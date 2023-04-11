Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 473.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 103,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.73.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

