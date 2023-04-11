Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $121.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

