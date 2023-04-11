Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

