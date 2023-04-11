Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New $265,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $254,151,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $222,243,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.45 and its 200 day moving average is $490.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

