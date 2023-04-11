Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

